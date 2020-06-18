One person injured in fire in western Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battalion chief Steve Brunette said one person was injured in a fire at a house in western Sioux Falls Wednesday night. That person was treated by paramedics on scene for a minor injury and is expected to be okay.

Firefighters were called to the house on South Theodore Avenue near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue just before 9 PM Wednesday. The garage was on fire, and it took crews about a half hour to put it out. Firefighters stayed for another two and a half hours to put out gasoline fires that kept coming up from the vehicle in the garage. The house received heavy smoke and heat damage.

The fire is currently under investigation. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue would like to remind homeowners to have a safe place to go, like a neighbor's house if you have a fire in your home.