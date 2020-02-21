One person injured in high-speed chase in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck driver led them on a high-speed chase from Lennox to Worthing Thursday.
Law enforcement checked on that semi-truck driver on the south edge of Lennox Thursday evening.
The pursuit went eastbound from Lennox and through the city limits of Worthing.
The semi eventually lost control and jack-knifed and rolled east of the intersection of 280th Street & SD Hwy 115.
Local fire departments and EMS extricated the driver from the semi-truck.
He was flown to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this point.