One person injured in high-speed chase in Lincoln County

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, a semi-truck driver led them on a high-speed chase from Lennox to Worthing Thursday.

Law enforcement checked on that semi-truck driver on the south edge of Lennox Thursday evening.

The pursuit went eastbound from Lennox and through the city limits of Worthing.

The semi eventually lost control and jack-knifed and rolled east of the intersection of 280th Street & SD Hwy 115.

Local fire departments and EMS extricated the driver from the semi-truck.

He was flown to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this point.