Organizers step up to bring 4th of July fireworks show to Sioux Falls

Several organizations are working together to bring public fireworks back to Sioux Falls this 4th of July.

Lew's Fireworks and Sunny Radio will present a fireworks show this summer, though it will have some changes compared to the city's normal display.

Earlier this week, the Sioux Falls Jaycees announced they will not be able to hold their fireworks show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds due to concerns over COVID-19.

On Wednesday night, Lew's and Sunny Radio announced plans to bring a 4th of July fireworks show to the Elmwood Golf Course. Organizers say people can watch the show from cars anywhere in northwest Sioux Falls. A patriotic soundtrack will air on Sunny 93.3 and on Facebook.

“As soon as we found out about the change, we started planning on a way to keep the fireworks” Sunny Radio owner John Small continued “Out of respect, we couldn't call sponsors until the Jaycees made their announcement, so we officially pulled everything together this week and were able to get enough sponsors to ensure the show will happen.”

Lew's Fireworks will provide the fireworks. Returning sponsors include Sunny Radio, Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. New sponsors for 2020 include Noteboom RV, Car Swap, Big Paws Canine and our platinum sponsor MarketBeat.

