Over 3,700 apply for unemployment assistance in South Dakota

The number of South Dakotans who applied for unemployment benefits dropped last week, though new claims were still significantly above normal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 3,756 people applied for unemployment assistance during the week of April 26-May 2.

This is down nearly 1,800 from the prior week's total of 5,535. However, on a normal week prior to the pandemic, the state usually receives around 200 per week.

Roughly 38,000 South Dakotans have applied for unemployment assistance since mid-March when the effects of the shut down due to COVID-19 began hitting businesses.

The latest number of continued claims is 22,707 for the week ending April 18, according to South Dakota Labor Secretary Marcia Hultman. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Officials say a total of $5.0 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $11.8 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits. The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance May 3 was $105.5 million.

“Claimants who are recalled after being laid off due to COVID-19 and refuse to return to work will no longer be eligible for unemployment benefits. Being uncomfortable about returning to work when recalled is not an acceptable circumstance to decline work,” Hultman said. “Employees absolutely have the right not to go to work, but that is a personal choice and may impact their employment status.”

Nationwide, over 33 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since the virus hit.