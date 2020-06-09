Overnight fire destroys portion of Lake Poinsett RV site

An RV site in Lake Poinsett is assessing extensive damage after an overnight fire destroyed several campers.

Just 48 hours earlier, this campsite was busy with people getting a head start on the camping season.

Hamlin County Emergency Management Director, David Schaefer, says the Fire Department was called by a resident just after 2 AM Tuesday.

Schaefer said, “He was very fortunate. He lost everything, he couldn’t even get back into his camper. So, once he got out he helped alert law enforcement.”

Schaefer said luckily, there were no injuries.

He says he hasn't seen anything like last night's fire.

“Everything had to come together in the worst way because once that first one becomes engulfed with that strong North wind it just kept jumping right down the line,” said Schaefer.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Due to the strong winds and the close proximity of the campers, the fire spread quickly.

Six different fire departments from surrounding areas were called in to help put it out.

Schaefer said, “It was such a hot fire. It’s a good thing that those fire departments were able to respond so quickly. It really prevented further damage.”

As for the damage, a total of 6 campers, 5 boats, a Ford pick up truck, side-by-side and a golf cart have been completely ruined from the fire.

Once residents of the site got word of the fire, many, like Richard Presuhn and his wife, had to come to see the damage for themselves.

“There’s just so much of nothing left of any of these campers,” said Presuhn. “You know, people were just looking forward to spending the summers and stuff here, so it’ll be, looks like it’ll be quite the cleanup process.”

We reached out to the owner of the RV site but did hear back for comment.

