Owner of iconic St. Cloud bar charged with 2 counts of arson

The owner of a historic St. Cloud bar is charged with two counts of first degree arson for allegedly setting fire to the business.

Forty-year-old Andrew Welsh, of St. Joseph, is accused of burning down the Press Bar and Parlor, a century-old establishment in downtown St. Cloud.

Damage was estimated at $1 million. A Stearns County Judge set bail at $1.2 million without conditions and $200,000 if he agrees to surrender his firearms and passport and stay in the state.

Welsh's lawyer, Ryan Garry, said in an earlier statement to the St. Cloud Times that his client is “absolutely innocent.”

