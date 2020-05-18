PBR to host championship event with fans at Premier Center in July

Professional Bull Riding is set to return to Sioux Falls in what may be the city's first major event since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit the region.

PBR is holding championship weekend event at the Denny Sanford Premier Center on July 10-12.

The event is part of the PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge, in which 48 professional bull riders will begin competing June 5. The first portion of the competition is set in Las Vegas. It will be televised, but it will not be open to fans in the arena.

The championship event will then take place in Sioux Falls, though organizers say there will be a number of safety precautions in place due to COVID-19.

Premier Center officials say some of the protocols include limiting attendance for the PBR event to only 35% of the arena's capacity, separating fans with four- to six-foot buffers between ticketed seats, and regular screening for staff as they enter the venue.

PBR officials say they have been working with Sioux Falls city leaders as well as Gov. Kristi Noem as they planned for the event.

“South Dakota is working to get back to normal, and that includes the return of sports at the proper time,” Noem, via a press release. “South Dakotans have been smart and innovative in responding to this crisis, and the plan for the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center shows that we can reopen arenas in safe and innovative ways."

A major PBR event was scheduled to take place in early April, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

You can find ticket information available on the PBR website.