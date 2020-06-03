PGA Tour, Sanford Health Collaborate to Conduct COVID-19 Testing

The Professional Golfers’ Association Tour announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Sanford Health to conduct on-site COVID-19 testing of players, caddies and essential personnel at PGA TOUR events for the remainder of the season.

Starting with the resumption of the PGA TOUR at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, testing will be conducted by lab technicians who will be traveling to tournaments in mobile testing units that Sanford Health is deploying across the country. Each unit, which will be manned by a driver and three technicians, will arrive the Saturday prior to the tournament to begin processing tests. The mobile unit will remain on site through Thursday before traveling to the next closest tournament site.

“With health and safety being our No. 1 priority upon our return to competition, we are extremely pleased to partner with Sanford Health and to utilize their expertise in testing our players, caddies and personnel going forward,” said Andy Levinson, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President Tournament Administration. “Not only will Sanford Health’s mobile laboratories enable us to deliver test results in a matter of hours so that our athletes can properly prepare for competition, but they will also allow us to implement our testing program without utilizing critical resources from the communities in which we play, which was of upmost importance to us.”

Each swab collection takes less than five minutes to administer, and test results are returned typically between two and four hours, with roughly 400 individuals expected to be tested on-site each week.

Sanford Health already has an established relationship with the Tour as the title sponsor of the Sanford International, a PGA Tour Champions event in Sioux Falls scheduled for September 11-13th of this year.