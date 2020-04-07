POET to idle three plants, including Chancellor

Sioux Falls-based POET will be temporarily idling three of its ethanol plants, including the one in Chancellor, as demand for fuel has dropped significantly because of COVID-19 related mandates for people to stay home.

“It’s affected every business and industry to some degree. We’re no different,” POET president Jeff Lautt said. “Being tied to energy, specifically, we had kind of a one-two punch. We had the COVID effects on gasoline demand in the U.S. and around the world, and the oil war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.”

There has been a significant reduction in demand for gasoline, which is expected to continue at least through April, he said.

