POET using ethanol to produce hand sanitizer

A major regional ethanol producer is producing hand sanitizer to help with the shortage amid the the COVID-19 outbreak.

POET staff have been working "around the clock" to produce an ethanol-based hand sanitizer, a company spokesperson says.

On Thursday, POET donated 220 gallons of sanitizer to the city of Sioux Falls. The company also donated 780 16 ounce bottles to the South Dakota Health Care coalition.

The sanitizer was produced in the company's biorefinery in Chancellor.

These groups will then distribute to nursing homes, assisted living facilities, firefighters, EMS, and other frontline workers. POET is also donating sanitizer to Pioneer Hospital, which provides health services to many of the POET team members who work at the Chancellor facility.

POET partnered with local companies, including Senproco Inc. to bottle the sanitizer and Cimarron to provide the labels.