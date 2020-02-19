PREMIER Center moves ride-sharing pick up, drop-off area

The Denny Sanford PREMIER Center is moving the location of the drop-off and pick up area for all ride-sharing services.

All ride-sharing services will now pick up and drop off people at the north Arena entrance located across from the parking lots next to Howard Wood Field. The entrance leads to the Convention Center concourse and down to the PREMIER Center lobby.

The PREMIER Center says the move is designed for better traffic flow post events. The change goes into effect Thursday.

