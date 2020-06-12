Paddleboarding coming to Lake Lorraine

Many are familiar with the fast growing development of Lake Lorraine on the west side of Sioux Falls. Now, it is getting its first ever water activities.

The owners of Lake Lorraine, Friessen Development, have worked with the company Flow and Paddle to offer a variety of classes and rentals, all of which are starting Thursday.

Flow and Paddle is owned and operated by Cassandra Willett, a native of Flandreau. She and her husband Reginald run the business together.

The company offers a wide variety of services. These include tours, rentals, and even yoga classes.

"I offer two different styles of stand-up paddleboard yoga, gentle flow and also Vinyasa flow, Vinyasa is more going with the breath, so moving poses by the breath, linking the breath, and then the gentle flow. Then the gentle flow is more for beginners." Willett said.

With each class, participants are provided a personal flotation device, a whistle, leash, and paddle.

Because of social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments can only be booked online at https://flowandpaddle.com/.