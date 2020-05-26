Pandemic taking a bite out of pet boarding business

The decrease in travel during this pandemic is slowing business for many industries, included overnight pet boarding.

Compared to a year ago, the number of pets staying the night are not the same at Happy Dog Hideaway in Sioux Falls, especially not over the holiday weekend.

Happy Dog Hideaway owner, Anney Geraets said, “Typically, we’ll have between 60-80 dogs on Memorial Day weekend. I think we had 15, may 20 total, at the two kennels.”

Jerry and Anney Geraets own Happy Dog Kennels and Happy Dog Hideaway, and the pandemic has dramatically decreased the number of pets needing a place to stay.

“It has slowed it down tremendously; people aren’t leaving their homes they’re staying put. They’re not going to graduations or vacations; everybody is staying put,” Anney Garates added.

However, when dogs do come to stay the night, the Geraets are changing the way they’re doing things.

Jerry Garates said, “We clean our kennels daily, and disinfect them between dogs, and we do the most we can on the indoor kennel, or the outdoor run of the kennel to keep dogs safe and keep everything clean.”

They’ve also left an empty kennel between dogs for social distancing, and minimized the number of accessories customers can bring in.

Anney Garaets said, “A lot of time people will bring toys, bedding, and bowls and we tell them to leave that stuff at home because that way we can clean our stuff and we’re not worried about cross contamination.”

According to the Garaets, one dog in the U.S. has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus, and they’re staying alert to keep dogs safe right here at home.

"We’ve heard nothing from our vet and we keep in contact with the veterinarians in the area, and other kennels and there’s been no discussion of that,” said Anney Garaets.

Dakota News Now reached out to many veterinarian clinics in the Sioux Falls area and they were unavailable to talk about the link of pets to the Coronavirus.