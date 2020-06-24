Parade to support Roosevelt High School student

It’s been a tough year for students as the school year was cut short due to COVID-19. Many students had to miss out on things like sports and extracurricular activities. But there’s one club at Roosevelt High School where students are finding creative ways to still connect.

At Roosevelt High School they have the “Best Buddies Program," which pairs students with and without disabilities together. They usually have meetings and scheduled activities throughout the year and the buddies all become pretty close. On Wednesday, they were able to meet up for a special reunion.

At Roosevelt they have a saying "We are Roosevelt, we are one.” So students from the Best Buddies program banned together for a drive by parade to show support for Collin who is battling cancer.

Jacob Ebeling is Collin’s buddy. He was excited to cheer on his friend.

"Oh heck yeah, I've only seen him through a screen, I haven't seen him in person for a long time,” said Ebeling.

This is just one of the ways students in the Best Buddies Program are staying connected during the pandemic.

"We started setting up weekly zoom calls and the buddies really enjoyed that,” said Afton Riggs, Best Buddy President.

“We were on there for well over two hours and we just had fun and I know a lot of buddy groups tried their best to meet up with each other and make the most of the situation," said Ebeling.

“And then for our end of the year celebration we did a video just showing all the pictures from the year,” said Riggs.

The program is important to many students because it's all about inclusion.

"It's allowing kids of all abilities to recognize that, you know we all have those same needs as far as wanting to have good friends, wanting to be needed, wanting to feel supported and best buddies allows us to do that,” said Michele Jensen, Best Buddies Advisor.

Which is why it's been important to students that they all stay in contact.

“I think it was really important just to show that all of our buddies are important to us and that this organization for best buddies is super important to everyone that is involved in it. It’s not just a group that we organize in school. It's important outside into our community as well,” said Riggs.

They will continue to show Collin that they are rooting for him no matter what.

