Parents taking on role of teacher at home

As schools across South Dakota remain closed, parents are having to take on the role as teacher.

One mom shared what she is doing to keep her kid on track academically.

“It's just kind of been, it's been weird 'cuz usually, you know, if we're home it's we're gonna go do this thing, we like to go to the coffee shops…and that's not an option when we have to be home,” Pearson said.

Jaime Pearson is a part-time nurse and a full-time mom to one-year-old Jack and Harper, who is in the 3rd grade at Flandreau Elementary.

Since Harper's been off of school, they've had to get creative to keep up with school work.

“So, it's been trying to figure out what to do at home, activities to do at home,” she said.

For parents, getting their kids to sit down and read can be difficult, but for kids like Harper, making a schedule seems to be working out pretty well."

Pearson said, “We decided to do a schedule. She helped quite a bit with the schedule... it's saved a lot of arguments here already just in the last couple days as 'hey this is our plan. This is what we're supposed to be doing today, we have to get these things done."

Color coded and all, Harper's schedule aims to have balance; the structure of a school day, but also some built in fun time.

“Making sure that you put in that free time and that relaxation time and the fun stuff,” Pearson added, “But making sure that you do have the 'this has to be done and this has to be done.’”

One resource that can help give a guideline for parents to follow is South Dakota Statewide Family Engagement Center.

Morgan VonHaden, Statewide Family Engagement Center Grant Director said, “It can be overwhelming it's like where do you even start?”

“So, we've come together and put together like a daily digest. so we have 6, 7 activities we're sharing on a daily basis. and we're just trying to simplify it a little bit,” she said.

With focuses on math and reading, they also share engaging activities for your kids; for parents who are feeling overwhelmed.

“Set a routine, stick with it and just remember to breathe,” said VonHaden.