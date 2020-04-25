Park Jefferson Speedway holds races without fans

Racecar drivers made their way to Park Jefferson International Speedway Saturday to participate in one of the first live sporting events since the Coronavirus pandemic.

A week ago, Park Jefferson was expecting around 700 fans to show up on race day. However, after recommendations from Governor Kristi Noem and the Department of Health, fans will no longer be in attendance.

But the race will go on.

Racers from around the United States flocked to Jefferson, South Dakota Saturday to race at Open Wheel Nationals.

Jack Croaker, of East Grand Forks, Minnesota says it’s important to get his car on the track.

"Obviously the COVID stuff right now. It’s going to be the first race of the year for a lot of people.” Croaker added, “You got a lot of sponsors that are putting money towards you for advertisement, and if you want to keep them happy you have to keep that car on the track. You have to be at the races that you need to go to.”

Park Jefferson announced Thursday that the event would continue without fans, but as for the racers, Croaker says they were given instructions to stay safe.

He said, “The promoters called me and said, ‘make sure you are safe. Make sure everyone’s wearing a mask, make sure you’re wearing your gloves and make sure you’re wearing your eye protection. If you’re not, this can never happen again or other tracks couldn’t take suit.’”

Croaker says his team consists of about five people, and those guidelines won’t be a problem.

"You’re with your same group of guys that you’re with normally. You’re not necessarily walking into other people's trailers or anything like that. You’re keeping your distance with your own team, you’re doing stuff your own way,” Croaker said.

According to Park Jefferson, fans will get a refund on their tickets and be able to watch the race online.

Croaker says continuing with events like this are important for the future of racing.

"Right now, if a lot of people aren’t racing you drop sponsors and you lose car counts for next year. It’s a lot harder to gain people than it is to lose people,” said Croaker.