Park Jefferson Speedway to run Saturday races without spectators

Park Jefferson Speedway and Front Row Challenge Motorsports will run Saturday's Open Wheel Nationals event without spectators after discussions with state health officials and receiving public backlash.

On Tuesday, it was reported the speedway Jefferson planned to host the event with up to 700 spectators.

Despite announcing planned social distancing practices, the speedway received public backlash and Governor Noem recommended people not to attend.

Event officials made the announcement to run the event without spectators on Thursday. You can read their full statement below.

After discussions with the South Dakota Department of Health, other state officials and county commissioners, Front Row Challenge Motorsports and Park Jefferson Speedway have decided to run Saturday’s Open Wheel Nationals event without spectators.

Governor Noem and her team have been doing a great job leading our state and have asked the citizens to be smart and innovative in how they operate. While we felt we were innovative in how we were addressing fan safety by abiding by the CDC guidelines, we also know the importance of working with our officials guidance on fan attendance.

We truly appreciate the outpouring of support from all of the fans and sanctioning bodies for our event. We hope to be able to offer you the chance to come to Park Jefferson Speedway for an event in the very near future. We hope you will still join us Saturday live on Speed Shift TV for an exciting night of 410 sprint cars and IMCA Modified racing.

For spectators holding tickets, you will be receiving an email notice that we are refunding your tickets back to the card you purchased the tickets with and hope you can join us at the track in the near future.