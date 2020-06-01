Peaceful protesters react to late Sunday night events

After an eventful and unpredictable Sunday night in Sioux Falls, the community has had some time to reflect on the protests that were held.

It started with a peaceful march in honor of George Floyd.

Thousands showed up to demand justice, but events would later turn into violence and looting.

Organizers said it’s important to distinguish the two protests from Sunday night as completely separate events.

Those involved hope Sunday is remembered by the peaceful protest.

When planning the peaceful protest in honor of George Floyd, original organizers didn’t expect many to take interest.

“They really thought they’d have about 35 to 40 individuals,” said Beaudion.

Realizing thousands would be in attendance, Julian Beaudion, a Sioux Falls City Council candidate, stepped in to help organize the peaceful protest.

“We met with the mayor, we met with the chief of police, also Minnehaha sheriff, Mike Milstead,” said Beaudion.

The group said they worked hard with the city to make it clear that the protest would be peaceful and instill core messages.

Beaudion said, “The intent was always to bring a message of peace and to bring a message of solidarity and unity, but then also bring a message of justice.”

That peaceful protest was supposed to end at the law enforcement center in Sioux Falls, but some kept going.

After marching about 9 miles, ending at the Empire Mall, violence soon began.

Danielle Koang, who protested in the march, said, “It started to go south very quickly. There was a little fight break out and things started to get thrown and that’s when I realized people are gonna start a riot.”

Despite the violent turn of events, some protesters continued to fight for peace, even blocking officers from the violence.

Koang said, “They were blocking the police because they understood the police are here with us, they’re doing this for us.”

Some protesters argue that violence is the only way to truly be heard, while others strongly disagree.

“If they truly wanted to be an ally to their black friends in this city, then they will figure out a way to not just be an ally but be an accomplice and put that energy into something that changes policies; put that energy into something that elects officials, that changes our conditions," said Beaudion.

“We can disrupt the peace without bringing violence to our area,” said Koang.