Peaceful protests continued Monday night across South Dakota

In Pierre, more than 60 people showed up outside the state capitol from 5 to 10 pm.

Police say no arrests were made in relation to the protest. Although, law enforcement and military police were in the area. Heavily armed state troopers surrounded the capitol with rifleman teams deployed on the roof.

In Aberdeen, roughly 80 people showed up for a peaceful protest and those demonstrating repeatedly said they had no intentions of turning to violence or vandalism. Aberdeen Police Chief Dave McNeil said there is no truth to rumors about rioting in the city.

It was a similar scene in Rapid City as protesters gathered at Main Street Square and walked downtown. Over the weekend, both the Rapid City police chief and mayor spoke in support of the protests, asking the public to be patient, calm, and considerate as one community.

Governor Noem's office issued a statement on Monday’s demonstrations saying she is grateful that protests remained peaceful and that South Dakotans appear to agree that violence and looting will not be tolerated.