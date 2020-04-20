People turn to pet adoptions and fostering during COVID-19 pandemic

Across the country animal shelters are reporting an increased interest in pet adoptions and fostering including in Sioux Falls.

Four days ago, Tiffany Christa Cress made the decision to adopt a Havanese dog named Roo. She did this because she has more time right now for training. And she's not alone. Staff at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society say they've had over 130 adoptions since they started their curbside adoption at the beginning of April.

“We’ve been averaging more adoptions per day than we did this time last year when we were open to the public. So, yeah I think it’s been over all a good thing,” said Meghan McNeill with the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

Even though people can't go in and mingle with pets right now due to COVID-19, it hasn't stopped the pets from finding their forever homes.

“We've been getting so much support from the community, you know they are understanding to that,” said McNeill

Katie Day with Almost Home Canine Rescue says interest in pet fostering is also up.

"Everyone is home right now and you need to keep your mental state good. Fostering right now for a lot of people I think is just taking the edge off and helping them keep that sanity, so that they don't go stir crazy in the house,” said Day.

She believes now is a good time for anyone thinking about welcoming a new furry friend into their home

"It's a great time to get your dog trained, potty trained, kennel trained, things like that,” said Day.

But she has this tip for new puppy owners.

“The best thing to be doing is making sure you are separating from each other. Having an hour or two during the day, so the dog is in another room, so the dog doesn't have separation anxiety when you do have to go back to your normal life,” said Day.

While adoptions are up, both organizations say some pet owners are struggling due to the pandemic. People have had to surrender their pets because they can’t afford to take care of them. People have also reached out to Almost Home Canine Rescue for resources to help them with pet expenses like food.

You can find more info on the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society Curbside adoption here: https://www.sfhumanesociety.com/curbside

Or how to foster or adopt a pet from the Almost Home Canine Rescue here: https://www.almosthomecaninerescue.com/

