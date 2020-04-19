Photographer offers “last prom” moment for students missing out due to COVID-19

Just a few months ago high schoolers were looking forward to this time of year, getting ready for prom, graduation maybe a spring sport.

Jenica Haas, owner of Joy by Jenica Photography, felt for these students & decided to put her talent to use.

“We will be doing free prom photos for those high school students who don’t get to go to prom anymore and that’s for any student who wants to attend," said Jenica.

Students can sign up for a 15 minute time slot to get their picture taken in their prom attire next Saturday in Colton.

“I did get a few sponsors to help me out with a banner and to make an area to put the banner up in a safe spot for everyone outdoors.”

“Not allowing more than two students at one time and I have to have both parent’s permission, just to ensure safety during the uncertainty of all of this.”

“Then they will get the photos to post and print at their leisure.”

Jenica says she came up with the idea after reflecting on how much her own prom meant to her.

“...a lot of the students are going through a lot already at this time so just to give them a bit of normalcy. You know, I have a camera and I have a talent so I was like I might as well put it to use.”

Jenica is planning to take pictures from 9 to 6 next weekend.

“I do have a few spots left and I’m willing to do whatever I can to squeeze more people in. So, I’m really really excited.”

If you’d like to get your pictures taken, you can find her contact information within the embedded Facebook post.

