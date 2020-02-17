Photographer's small idea continues growing

Steve Johnson became familiar with the dimensions of a camera well before his two-year journey began with 'Faith Through Frames'. It is a passion he has literally held for about 20 years, but he has found a new purpose within the Sioux Falls community.

Initially, he was focused on beginning his own photography business. He realized he was tackling a big project and did not quite know which angle to approach the challenge from. That is when thought and prayer provided a little guidance and an opportunity presented itself shortly after. There are people that cannot afford the services of a photographer.

After getting involved in the 'Necessities for Neighbors' program (which attracts people once a month to gather basic supplies and services), Johnson would show up to these events and sign up some families for a photoshoot and then provide the finished product about a month later.

"The first time I was rather nervous because it was something I've never undertaken before," said Johnson. "But when people came in and I hear one after the other say that they've never had a family photo taken before, I just got really excited about it and I think that's what kind of fuels me."

When Johnson exchanges the portrait with the patrons and sees the smiles form, that is when he knows the extensive hours required to put this product together are worth it.

A prominent memory he recalls is when a family of about seven or eight proved to be elusive. A couple had struggled to get all of their kids in one place at one time, but eventually, it happened.

"I handed her that picture, [and] it brought her to tears," he said.

Johnson hopes to someday begin a non-profit after watching this once small idea grow to what it is now.