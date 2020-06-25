Pickleball picks up steam in Sioux Falls

Thanks to its versatility, pickleball is taking off in Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls Area Pickleball Club boasts over 300 members who gather in parks and gyms to compete. It draws age groups and skill levels across the board to join in on the fun --

“There's a thought that it's an old people sport, but that's so not true when I started playing a year ago I found out that there are people of all ages and skill levels, it's fun getting the kids out here, it's fun playing with the wife and it's a game we can play the rest of our lives,” said player Craig DeWit

While everyone can enjoy pickleball recreationally, there are tournaments for those who want to take it to the next level. Tournaments take place around the country, drawing thousands of players. Lexie Erickson got to experience the thrill of taking the women's doubles title back in November.

“I had people filming it, I had people taking pictures, it was one of those games were you kinda knew you were going to win and it was still intense building up to it, and I just grabbed my partner and hugged her at the end, it was one of the greatest feelings,” said player Lexie Erickson.

There are club members at Riverdale park every day of the week essentially all day long so you can grab a game whenever you want.