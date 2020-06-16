Pierre Chamber of Commerce adapts to Oahe Days cancellation

The Oahe Days Arts & Music Festival was canceled in Pierre, but the local chamber of commerce is hoping to make up for that loss.

A normal Oahe Days festival consists of local restaurants partaking in a "taste of the town" like an event. Vendors set up in a shared space and allow people to buy some of their most popular menu items, as well as special menu items while enjoying a wide selection of art, music, carnival activities, and merchandise.

However, this year's event is instead of highlighting local restaurants daily throughout the week on its Facebook pages. The chamber of commerce hopes that patrons will come out and order the best of what area restaurants have to offer. The week will be capped off with the Alley Exchange hosting vendors on Friday.

The nation's largest high school rodeo event is also taking place in Fort Pierre this week.

"We're going to try and make it all a big celebration week," said Katie Johnson, Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Director.

You can find out more information about this week's events and local restaurants being highlighted by visiting the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.