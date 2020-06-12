Pierre Regional Airport brings back flight

Beginning on July 6th, Pierre Regional Airport will once again have two

daily flights to and from Denver.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, United Express/SkyWest temporarily suspended one of Pierre's daily flights to Denver.

“We expect that as the industry continues to recover from the pandemic, we’ll see more positive adjustments to our schedule,” said Steve Harding, Pierre Mayor. “For now, we’re really happy to again have two daily commercial flights out of central South Dakota.”

More information about how to book these flights, and the safety precautions taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, can be found at United.com