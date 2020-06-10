Pierre School District eyes return in fall

The Pierre School District met Monday to discuss possible options for the return of students and staff in the fall.

While many schools in the state have announced that they will be returning in the Fall, Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt made it clear that the district intends to be more precautious in their approach to a return.

The board formed a "Back to School" committee to weigh all their options.

"We broke into four subcommittees, and most of those groups have already had at least one meeting, and they'll continue to meet, the next meeting of the big group will be on June 18th, and the four subcommittees will give their updates and we will move forward from there," Glodt told the board.

Glodt and board members said they are preparing for any scenario, but are hoping for a "normal" return as soon as possible.