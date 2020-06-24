Pierre-based National Guard unit welcomed home Wednesday

A welcome home ceremony is being held Wednesday for the Pierre-based 152nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion of South Dakota Army National Guard.

Dakota Radio Group reports the unit is returning from an 11-month deployment to the Middle East.

South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds is taking part in the welcome home ceremony He says it’s always good to welcome our troops home.

As a precaution against COVID-19, the welcome home ceremony is limited to soldiers and their immediate family members. It will be live streamed for public viewing on the South Dakota National Guard’s Facebook page.

The deployment marks the end of the second mobilization for the 152nd CSSB since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The unit first deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in 2013.