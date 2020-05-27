Pierre outdoor community pool will not open this summer

Another area community pool will not open this summer due to COVID-19.

The Pierre City Commission decided not to open the municipal outdoor pool this summer, Dakota Radio Group reports.

Parks and Recreation Director Tom Farnsworth says the outdoor pool, by its very nature, is a gathering spot, making it difficult to follow CDC health guidelines.

However, just across the river, the Fort Pierre community pool will open on June 10. Mayor Gloria Hanson says many precautions are being taken to ensure public safety.

Pierre had planned on not opening the pool next summer (2021) to allow for construction of a new facility in the current location to start next spring. Commissioner Vona Johnson says design work to replace Pierre’s 90-plus year old pool continues, but active fundraising for the extra features of the new pool are on hold.

Several other communities in the state, including Sioux Falls, are not opening pools this summer due to COVID-19.