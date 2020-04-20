Pierre police arrest man in death of toddler

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Pierre have arrested a man who they say is responsible for the death of a two-year-old child.
Police arrested Tristin Larson this weekend, according to Capt. Bryan Walz.
Officers responded to a Pierre hospital for a report of a toddler with "suspicious" injuries on Thursday. That child was later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where they died Saturday.
Walz said during the investigation, detectives determined the injuries were caused by Larson. He is currently being held in Hughes County Jail.