Pierre public library to hold library fine forgiveness week

The community library in Pierre is holding fine forgiveness jubilee next month.

The Rawlins Library is offering late fee forgiveness for all books returned between June 7-13, including books that may have been stashed away since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re really just interested in getting all of our materials back,” said Robin Schrupp, Library Director. “We want people to keep reading and using the library as a resource, but we need our resources back to be able to continue offering our services.”

Between January of last year and this month, more than 3,300 books or other materials are past due and have not been returned. Those 3,300 items are part of the library’s physical collection of more than 80,200 items.

“If we were going to charge our patrons all the applicable late fees and replacement costs, we’d be looking at more than $36,000,” said Schrupp. “We’re happy to waive all of that if people will just return their materials.”

The library also offers fine forgiveness every Wednesday all year long.

In mid-March, to keep patrons and staff safe from COVID-19, the library swapped walk-in service for curbside service with a sanitization process and put an emphasis on its virtual assistance. According to Schrupp, since the beginning of pandemic the library has provided more than 1,000 items a week to patrons.