The Race to the River half marathon will be the first half marathon in Pierre in a long time.

The race will run by all the major landmarks in the city, including the Missouri River, LaFramboise Island, and of course, the State Capitol.

The race will be open to both runners and walkers.

You can find out more information about the race, including how to sign up, at the Oahe Family YMCA's website.