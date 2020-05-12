Pine Ridge Indian Reservation on lockdown until Wednesday due to COVID-19

Leaders of the Oglala Sioux Tribe have ordered a temporary lockdown of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation after positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the reservation.

Tribal President Julian Bear Runner issued the executive order Monday night. It is in effect through noon Wednesday.

A press release from the tribe states the lockdown is to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The order states residents shall not leave their property except for medical emergencies and for critical services employees going to and from their workplace.

All businesses are closed on the reservation, and only critical services shall be allowed to operate.

The tribal council is expected to discuss the issue at a meeting Wednesday.