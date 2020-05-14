Pine Ridge man pleads guilty to fatally bludgeoning brother

A Pine Ridge man has pleaded guilty in federal court to killing his brother. Fifty-two-year-old Lawrence Pourier entered the plea Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter in a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Pourier had been charged with second-degree murder in the bludgeoning death of his brother, Eric Pourier.

KOTA-TV says Pourier admits getting in a fight with his brother at a home near Porcupine on the Pine Ridge Reservation last January.

A statement signed by the defendant says he hit his brother on the back and head with a pipe at least 20 times. The cause of his brother’s death was blood loss due to blunt force trauma.

