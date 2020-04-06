Planning unique events during the coronavirus pandemic

The founder of The Event Company in Sioux Falls, Addie Graham-Kramer, suggests recreating an event you had originally planned during the pandemic instead of canceling it completely. She said there are options available, and her team has been busy thinking outside of the box to figure out what they can make possible.

There is still a way to have a graduation ceremony, even virtually. Graham-Kramer suggested prerecording some things ahead of time, like the commencement speaker. Then, you can have students pick up a box that would include a program and their cap and gown. The last step is that they would watch the commencement ceremony with their family at home.

For now, seminars for companies have been put on hold. But there are still ways to hold conferences. You can have attendees pick up a box full of materials before the planned date of the event. The box can include things like a program, a name badge and even the ingredients to create a cocktail. She said everyone can make that together at the end of the day ahead of a social hour.

Fundraisers for non-profits are even still possible right now. Graham-Kramer said her team works with a local company called Pinnacle Productions that can help record speakers talk about a mission moment or the impact donations have on their organization. Guests would then be encouraged to dress up for the event and enjoy it in the comfort of their own home as they watch the prerecorded segments. Graham-Kramer even said having a local mixologist part of the event virtually could add something extra to it. The mixologist could talk about the featured drink for the event and once again, people could pick up a box ahead of time that would have the ingredients to make the drink along with the mixologist.