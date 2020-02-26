Plans to expand and improve Aberdeen Water Treatment facility

The Aberdeen Water Treatment facility is decades old, and will soon need some upgrades.

A Sioux Falls business presented a long-term plan to the Hub City Council members earlier this week.

"Water quality is always an important portion of it. There would be additional things done with organization, with activated carbon, there's a lot of things that can be done to try and improve that water quality," said Robin Bobzien, the City of Aberdeen Public Works Director.

Sioux Falls based HR Green is planning the upgrade project.

"The City of Aberdeen has done a great job over the years managing their large water treatment projects, and they're getting to a point where the next phase is coming where they need to make improvements," said Mark Hardie, Engineer with HR Green.

The plan Hardie and his team presented was a $33 million, long term project that will allow the facility to increase the capacity, and improve water quality.

"To add on new basin and new buildings to the water treatment plant," Hardie said.

One of the reasons this is an important project for the city is because one of the buildings the water treatment staff works out of is more than 85 years old.

"It's time for an upgrade and get those out of tat older building and into a more reliable structure," Hardie said.

Aberdeen Public Works Director Robin Bobzien says the next step for the city is moving forward with smaller projects to the facility.

"We will have more guidance from the council as we move ahead so that we can say that we're headed in the right direction, and they're approving of that process," Bobzien said.