Planting sales growing during pandemic

During this pandemic, many people have found themselves stuck at home to slow the spread of the Coronavirus, and while at home some have used this time to begin gardening.

This pandemic has given people time to enhance the way their homes look, and some have used flowers and gardens to do just that.

Debbie Griffith of Sioux Falls said, “It’s like I finish one project and I'm like, ‘A hanging plant would look beautiful.’”

Griffith is using her time at home to decorate with flowers, and that seems to be a growing trend at the Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center in Sioux Falls.

Cliff Avenue Greenhouse and Garden Center Co-owner Heidi Teal said, “More people are planting pots because they are bored, they’re looking at their house and saying, ‘Oh I have this pot let’s put something cute in it.’”

Griffith added, “I have a couple little plants because my grandchildren made me Mother’s Day pots that they painted.”

Shoppers aren’t only filling pots with flowers; they’re also growing food in the garden as well.

"We typically don’t sell out of tomatoes; we typically don’t sell out of vegetables or fruits and all of that is really starting to run out.” Teal continued, “We are constantly reseeding, we’ve reseeded over 600 tomato plants to sell again because we’ve literally ran out.”

Teal says springtime is always busy, but this year has been especially tough balancing business and safety.

Teal said, “Weekends are the hardest and we’ve had to get a little tough. In here you’re fine and people are really good at that (social distancing) but when they get to the checkout, they kind of get a little crowded.”

And if the pandemic has you wanting to plant, Teal says keep it simple.

“I always get newbies every year, and I always tell them to start small and remember lots of space because these little vegetables are going to become huge,” said Teal.

Teal says she expects a lot of landscaping work to come next throughout this summer, at least that’s the trend that she’s seen in prior years.