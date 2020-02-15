Police: 14-year-old charged in Barnard College student death in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student in a Manhattan park in December.

In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, a woman walks past a make-shift memorial for Tessa Majors inside the Barnard College campus in New York. Majors, a 18-year-old Barnard College freshman from Virginia, was fatally stabbed in a park near the school's campus. New York City's annual homicide total has eclipsed 300 for the first time since 2016, and other crime categories are also trending higher. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Officials say Rashaun Weaver has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident.

Weaver was charged with second-degree murder and robbery in the attack on 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

Weaver's attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park early the evening of Dec. 11.

A 13-year-old boy had already been arrested Dec. 13 and charged as a juvenile with felony murder.

