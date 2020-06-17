Police: 2 arrested in possession of guns stolen from Fleet Farm

Authorities say two people have been arrested in possession of some firearms that were stolen from a Sioux Falls business two weeks ago.

Sioux Falls police received a report of someone in a car pointing a gun at a gas station near 6th Street and West Avenue around 4:30 a.m Wednesday.

When officers arrived, someone inside the car ran away. Police detained two others who remained in the car. Inside the car, officers found some marijuana, along with two guns.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said the guns matched the description of two of the ten firearms stolen from Fleet Farm. Those guns were taken in the early morning hours of June 1, shortly after a protest over the death of George Floyd turned violent in southwest Sioux Falls.

Nineteen-year-old Autum Lisette Leon and 18-year-old Donarie Nunez, both of Sioux Falls, were arrested for possession of stolen property and possession of marijuana. Clemens said police do not know whether they were involved in the burglary at Fleet Farm, or if they simply ended up with the weapons.