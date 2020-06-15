Police: 2 arrested on prostitution-related charges after suspect calls police

Authorities say two people are facing prostitution-related charges after one of the perpetrators contacted police in Sioux Falls.

Thirty-two-year-old Ahadi Kamulete and 18-year-old Shaeleigh Naomi Broken Rope were arrested early Sunday morning, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Clemens said Kamulete met Broken Rope when he stopped to talk with some friends on W. 11th Street around 2:30 a.m. Broken Rope asked for a ride, and Kamulete agreed.

During the ride, Broken Rope allegedly said they could have sex if he paid her $100. Kamulete then drove to a hotel on E. 10th Street near I-229.

Clemens said once they were at the hotel, Broken Rope changed her mind. An argument ensued. Kamulete demanded his money back, but she refused. He then allegedly called police, made a comment about a woman, then hung up.

Officers soon arrived at the hotel. The clerk told police they had received noise complaints from rooms nearby the couple.

Clemens said officers went and talked to the pair, and soon "put everything together."

Kamulete, of Sioux Falls, was arrested for hiring sexual activity. Broken Rope, of Dante, was arrested for prostitution.

Clemens said there was no sexual contact between them.