Police: 3 fire shots into Chicago store; 1 dead, 4 wounded

Police say two men and a woman fired nearly 20 shots into a convenience store on Chicago’s South Side, killing an 18-year-old woman and wounding four other people.

Interim Police Superintendent Charlie Beck says the three walked up to Ali’s Minimart around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, looked inside and opened fire.

He says all three fired shots, apparently without saying a word. The three then sped off in a car.

Police don’t have a motive for the shooting.

Jaya Beemon, who apparently was shopping, was struck in the neck. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says she was pronounced dead at a hospital.

