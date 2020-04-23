Police: 6-year-old girl killed in Mitchell house fire

Mitchell authorities say fire crews found a deceased 6-year-old girl while responding to a house fire Thursday.

Authorities say at around 12:17 am Thursday, fire crews were dispatched to a reported fire at a residence at 515 N. Wisconsin Street.

The caller told authorities that a small child was still inside.

Responding fire crews found the deceased 6-year-old girl inside. Two other small children were able to flee the fire, authorities say.

Authorities say the house received significant damage.

This investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Mitchell Police Division, the Mitchell Fire Division, The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, the South Dakota State Fire Marshall’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.