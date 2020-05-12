Police: Delivery truck struck by bullet in central Sioux Falls

Authorities are investigating after a dispute resulted in several shots being fired and a delivery getting struck by a bullet in central Sioux Falls.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. Tuesday near W. 8th Street and N. Spring Avenue.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said two people were arguing when one of them fired a gun several times. A bullet struck the window of a delivery truck that was passing by, though the driver was not injured.

No arrests have been made. Clemens said police are still investigating.

