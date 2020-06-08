Police: Burglary suspect arrested, returned to crime scene

Sioux Falls Police arrested a burglary suspect after he returned to the crime scene an hour later.

Police responded to the 1500 block of W. 41st Street for a report of a burglary at 9:30 pm Sunday. Police say a witness saw someone use rocks to break the windows of a business and steal some computers. The suspect cut himself during the burglary and was captured on surveillance video.

As the responding officer was still on scene, police say he witnessed a man in the area wearing the same clothes as the suspect. The man also had dried blood on him.

27-year-old Kyle James-Anthony Rodriguez was arrested for burglary, grand theft, and intentional damage to property.