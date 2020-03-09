Police: Couple found passed out in car with 1-year-old

Two people are facing charges after they were found passed out in a vehicle with a one-year-old.

Police received the call at around 3:30 pm on Friday. Police say the couple was found unconscious in a car parked at a gas station near Russell and Minnesota Avenue.

Police say gas station employees were taking care of the one-year-old until authorities arrived.

Police say multiple doses of NARCAN were used to revive the couple, who had ingested some pills earlier.

22-year-old Domenik Michael Winstead and 21-year-old Nikita Marie Hammer were arrested on possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia, ingesting, and abuse or cruelty to a minor under seven-years-old old charges

Police say the one-year-old is fine.

