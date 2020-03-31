Police: Man bitten by dog near McKennan Park

Sioux Falls Animal Control is searching for a dog's owner after police say the dog bit a man near McKennan Park on Tuesday.

At around 6 am, police say the victim was riding his bike on the sidewalk near 26th Street and 4th Avenue when a leashed dog and a woman passed by. Police say the dog bite the victim’s leg when they passed.

The dog is described as black and white and fuzzy., The owner was described as a white woman in her 40-50s and was wearing slacks and a tan jacket.

Animal Control needs to identify the dog in this incident to verify its vaccinations. If you have any information on this case, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.