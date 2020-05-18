Police: Man caught breaking into garage connected to other burglaries

A 43-year-old man is behind bars after authorities caught him in the act and connected him to other burglaries in Sioux Falls.

Authorities say patrolling officers witnessed a person break into an apartment garage near 11th Street and Sneve Avenue at around midnight on Monday.

Police knocked on the garage and heard someone inside. Police say they discovered the garage was supposed to be vacant and confronted the suspect.

The suspect, 43-year-old Jerome Erickson, was arrested without incident. Police say they found a stolen car inside the garage. Authorities also found several other items connected to other burglaries in Sioux Falls.

Erickson is charged with six counts of third-degree burglary, four counts of grand theft, two counts of felony intentional damage to property, and possession of a stolen vehicle..

