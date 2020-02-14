Police: Man facing several charges following foot pursuit in central Sioux Falls

A 29-year-old man is behind bars after a short foot pursuit broke out in central Sioux Falls on Thursday.

Sioux Falls police say they located a stolen vehicle with someone in it at around 1 p.m. near 17th Street and Prairie Avenue. Officers approached the vehicle before it took off at a high rate of speed.

Police later located the vehicle again and the driver fled on foot. Police deployed a K-9 unit and discovered the suspect hiding in a duplex basement in the 700 block of S. Walts Avenue.

Police found a stolen rifle, marijuana, and meth residue.

29-year-old Austin Joseph Means was arrested for burglary, intentional damage to property, and possession of firearm by former drug offender, possession of stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, fleeing police, and drug charges.

