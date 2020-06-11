Police: Man threatened to kill infant, kill and rape girlfriend

A Sioux Falls man has been arrested after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend and her 2-month-old during an argument.

Police say the incident began at an apartment in the 3300 block of W. 53rd just before midnight on Wednesday.

Police say 29-year-old Charles Randall Jensen had a fight with his girlfriend and grabbed a firearm, threatening to kill her and rape her. He also threatened to kill her 2-month-old, police say. The victim attempted to leave and call police but police say Jensen stopped her.

Eventually, the victim contacted police and Jensen was arrested at another location.

Jensen is facing two counts of aggravated assault-domestic, abuse or cruelty to a minor, simple assault-domestic, committing a felony with a firearm, false imprisonment, interference with emergency communication, attempted rape with the use of a firearm, making a terroristic threat, possession of controlled substance, marijuana, and paraphernalia.