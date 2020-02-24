Police: Man, woman attempted to get two boys into vehicle

Sioux Falls police are searching for a vehicle after they say a man and woman attempted to lure two boys into a vehicle.

Police say a 9-year-old and an 8-year-old were playing in a backyard in the 1700 block of S. 9th Avenue Saturday afternoon. The vehicle came through the back alley and a man told the boys to get in the car.

The boys’ fathers were outside and spotted the vehicle. Police say they approached the man and woman inside the vehicle before it drove off.

Police say they were able to get a license plate and are following up.

