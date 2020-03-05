Police: Reward was instrumental in Sioux Falls homicide investigation

Authorities say a $25,000 reward offered for information regarding the shooting death of a Sioux Falls pizza delivery driver was vital in leading to an arrest in the case.

Officers arrested Twenty-one-year-old Jahennessy Bryant without incident Wednesday, according to police spokesperson Sam Clemens.

Police say Bryant shot and killed 30-year-old Casey Bonhorst last Wednesday. Bryant allegedly tried to rob Bonhorst after he delivered a pizza.

In a media briefing Thursday morning, Clemens said police can not release too many details about the case, as it is still under investigation.

Clemens said the arrest "might not have been possible" without a $25,000 reward offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and several Domino's franchises. He said it led to many tips in the case.

Police say the shooting does not appear to be gang-related.

Clemens said police are still asking for the public's help in the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 367-7007.

